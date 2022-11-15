ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

The Food Bank of West Central Texas said what with inflation, national food shortages and supply chain issues, it’s been feeling the effects since this past spring.

CEO Ronnie Kidd told KTAB/KRBC the food bank will have to spend more money purchasing supplies, instead of relying on donations.

“Things not being available or things being delayed, and getting to us when we order them… So, it’s been an interesting time,” Kidd shared.

On average, the food bank said it’s spent $50,000 each month to purchase food, compared to the average amount – which was around $20,000 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been trying to do more food procurement, or purchasing, as part of our plan to have food available,” explained Kidd.

Just five miles south of the Food Bank of West Central Texas, Lucy’s Big Burgers is gearing up for its ninth annual Thanksgiving luncheon. Owner, Amy Graven, told KTAB/KRBC her restaurant hosts the lunch every year to help those in need, all the while building community relationships. She said her staff cooks 40 to 60 turkeys for the free lunch every year.

“If they don’t have family here, or if they don’t have a place to go or the money to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for their family; we don’t turn anybody away,” Graven assured.

