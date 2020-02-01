Abilene Founder Lions Club to donate bikes to children with disabilities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some kids and adults in Abilene are getting a new set of wheels thanks to the Abilene Founder Lions Clubs.

The organization has been awarded a $55,000 grant to help give bikes to children and adults with disabilities.

One of the recipients is 10-year-old Crayton Rains, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, suffering a stroke just 45 minutes after he was born.

“Developmentally he was behind,” said Crayton’s mother, Lacey Rains.

Since 2013, Crayton has been going to West Texas Rehab to help increase movement, but his favorite part of the day is when he gets to trade in the four wheels on his walker for three.

“If someone else is playing, he wants to go to,” said Rains.

Before long, Crayton will have a set of wheels of his own.

“It gives them independence, it builds confidence in them that they can do things, they can participate with their neighborhood kids, and you know, they got the same thing, just maybe it’s got three wheels rather than two,” said Jack Darnell from the Abilene Founder Lions Club.

Once he gets his feet on the pedals, Crayton won’t be going to the park but the barn, speeding by with a smile and a glimpse of a goofy face.

The Abilene Founder Lions Club will be presenting the bikes to Crayton and other children at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bike Town.