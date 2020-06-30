Abilene Freedom Fest announces changes in concert lineup

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Abilene Freedom Festival committee has announced a change to the concert event lineup for July 4th, 2020 at the Expo Center of Taylor County.

“The Abilene Freedom Festival was sad to hear that Wade Bowen couldn’t make the show but is thrilled that Stoney Larue said he would love to play for the fans,” said Co-Chairman Kelly Jay. “We were extremely fortunate to have Stoney available to entertain everyone,” added Mr. Jay.

In a statement released by Wade Bowen, the release said, “Unfortunately, Wade will no longer be performing at the “”Abilene Freedom Festival”” but be sure to go see Jerrod Medulla, Stoney Larue and Neal McCoy.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 4th, with gates opening at 4:00 pm for ticket holders and VIP’s. “We are expecting a really great family event and fun time on July 4th,” said Co-Chairman Gary Grubbs. “We are making plans and arrangements to make certain our attendees have a safe and healthy environment for the event,” Grubbs added.

The event is taking measures to sanitize all of the seating areas, concert area, and children’s area. The event is encouraging attendees to wear masks and practice responsible social distancing inside the event. “The event area is very, very large so social distancing should not be a problem for anyone attending the event,” added Mr. Jay.

The children’s activities and events will be sanitized every hour by The Germ Killers company. The organizers are going to sanitize all gathering areas such as VIP Area, OSI Frigid Zone in the Round Building, and Food Truck areas.

There will be sanitizing stations placed in various locations inside the event area, along with additional portable bathrooms with washing sinks available. A temperature scanning station will be in place at the entry through the East Gate [Rock Gate] through the Round Building to check attendees as they enter the Expo Center grounds.

The event was approved earlier this week by Mayor Anthony Williams, in accordance with guidelines issued by the State.

“We cannot thank those excellent sponsors that have supported the Abilene Freedom Festival, this year and our previous two years,” said Mr. Jay. “Arrow Ford, Star Dodge, Lawrence Hall – Abilene, Lithia Toyota of Abilene, Black Plumbing/Maverick Saw Cutting and Justice Construction have been major sponsors.

“They have stepped up to help us plan and organize this outstanding community event.”

“Along with our sponsors, we cannot thank a tireless and outstanding AFF Committee members that have continued to work on this event, despite having an enormous challenge in navigating through all of the COVID-19 difficulties,” said Mr. Grubbs.

“They are amazing folks and some of the best our community has to offer.”