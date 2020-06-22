Abilene Freedom Festival announces changes in musical lineup

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Freedom Festival is pleased to announce a change in the musical lineup for the 2020 Festival on July 4th, 2020…at the Expo Center of Taylor County.

Now performing along with Jerrod Medulla and headliner Neal McCoy will be Wade Bowen. Wade will be performing from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on the Black Plumbing/Maverick Saw Cutting stage on the Expo Center grounds.

Originally scheduled to appear was The Great Divide. Unfortunately, due to health concerns, the band had to cancel their appearance at the Freedom Festival.

“It was unfortunate that The Great Divide had to cancel at the last minute,” said Co-Chairman, Kelly Jay. “However, we are extremely excited and fortunate that Wade Bowen was available and excited to be a part of this year’s event,” Jay added.

The headliner for the concert, Neal McCoy is a multi-platinum and gold album artist. His 1997 video, “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” was awarded Video of the Year by TNN/Music City News and he was named Entertainer of the Year in 1998 and 1999 by the same. Also, he was the 2005 ACM/Home Depot Humanitarian Award winner.

Wade Bowen is country music singer, songwriter, recording artist and Texas Music entertainer. He is known for his Texas Country hits and style.

Jerrod Medulla is well known in the Abilene area. This talented Abilene native has entertained locally for years and bring that extra hometown feel to the stage

The concerts will begin at 5:30p with Abilene native Jerrod Medulla. Followed by Wade Bowen at 6:30p, then Neal McCoy at 8:00p. Get tickets on the www.abilenefreedomfestival.com website.