Abilene Freedom Festival canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, governor’s mask order

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Freedom Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 4 has been canceled due to coronavirus.

According to a news release issued Thursday evening, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, along with Governor Abbott’s executive order mandating the use of face masks in public have caused the event’s organizers to postpone the event until next year.

The organizers say the requirements issued in the order “would be too difficult on the event and would also create a greater risk to attendees.”

The full news release reads as follows:

The Abilene Freedom Festival committee has announced the 2020 Freedom Festival Event on July 4thhas been rescheduled for 2021. Citing Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order issued today, the committee felt it would be in the best interest of those attending to postpone the event this year. The Committee looked at the increased measures contained in the Governor’s GA29 issued today, and felt that the ability to fully comply and enforce the requirements outlined in the order would be too difficult on the event and would also create a greater risk to attendees. The safety and health of our community is the primary concern of the organizers. With the increase in cases in Taylor County, it would not be wise to increase the risk of more cases spiking on top of what has already occurred

The fireworks display is still scheduled as planned.