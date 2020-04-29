‘Abilene Fresh’ nonprofit grows reach during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group that has not closed its doors is “Abilene fresh,” a nonprofit which continues to grow its reach and its produce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About one year ago ‘Abilene Fresh,’ formerly known as ‘Hug a Root Farms,’ was plagued by damaging hail… skip ahead to today where they’re still persevering, but this time during a global pandemic.

“Everybody needs access to high quality clean food,” said Josh Casey.

Founder Josh Casey says while the nonprofit’s been around for a few years it recently began a subscription bag pick up service, finally bringing its mission closer to central Abilene where it’s been a hit so far.

“We had 35 and sold out last week 45 and sold out this week we had 50 where 35 of them are already spoken for.”

But when the coronavirus struck, Casey and his volunteers adapted the service as needed to keep customers safe

“It’s caused a little bit of work with extra strategies and we’ve spent quite a bit of money on latex gloves”

And with even more plans in the works to expand Abilene fresh’s footprint.

“We’re hoping to have a farm in central Abilene next to HEB grocery”

It’s evident that this nonprofit is growing closer to getting more local greens on more family tables — one handoff at a time.

To find more information about Abilene Fresh you can visit their website HERE https://www.abilenefresh.org/