ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The price for regular unleaded gas has reached $4 per gallon in Abilene as of Tuesday evening, and diesel fuel has surpassed $5 per gallon.

The Sunoco station at Highway 277 and Dub Wright Boulevard posted $4.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded and $5.29 for diesel.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the record average in Abilene is $4.009 per gallon for regular unleaded, while diesel’s daily average record is $4.765, both of which were reached on July 15, 2008.

Those records could be in danger, as the daily average has jumped almost 20 cents to $3.865 for regular unleaded from Monday to Tuesday and more than 22 cents for diesel.

The average price for regular unleaded is currently 52 cents higher than one week ago, and more than 71 cents higher for diesel.

Not all stations have eclipsed $4 per gallon just yet, according to GasBuddy.com, as several locations around Abilene are still listed at $3.79.