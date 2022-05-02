ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Community Foundation of Abilene’s (CFA) sixth annual Abilene Gives event will be underway all day Tuesday- loaded with deserving local organizations to be helped, prizes and a $2 million goal.

About Abilene Gives

Beginning at midnight Wednesday, May 3, Abilene Gives 2022 will start its 24-hour period of giving to support select nonprofits. The day of giving will run from midnight Tuesday through the following midnight.

According to an Abilene Gives press release, it raised $1.9 million in 2021, and has a goal of $2 million for 2022.

About the organizations

About the event

The Abilene Gives Rock the Block Party will be hosted in Downtown Abilene on Cypress Street, between North 2nd and 3nd Streets, starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Included in the block party is free food, chalk art, music, a bounce house and more.

Events within Abilene’s day of giving:

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Big Country CASA’s Power Part at Arrow Ford

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – Watch party at the Abilene Woman’s Club

4:30 to 6:00 p.m. – Block party

5:30 to 7:00 p.m. – Junior League’s Cocktails for a Cause, 774 Butternut Street

Throughout the day – Facebook live updates from Big Country Wildlife Rehab Center

About the prizes

More than the push to give just for the sake of the community, Abilene Gives is also offering prizes. Participating nonprofits will have the chance to win bonus cash throughout the day with contests and drawings. Winning organizations will get the extra money added to their campaign totals.

In addition to those bonus cash opportunities, Abilene Gives also has a pool of money they’re calling the Amplification Fund. Through this Amplification Fund, Abilene Gives matches an organization’s raised amount to the percentage. For example, if the Abilene Palm House raises 7% of the overall amount for the Abilene Gives event, then they will receive 7% from the Amplification Fund.

KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo will also be handing out prizes to these deserving local organizations.

From KTAB, the Peer-to-Peer Prize: Nonprofits with at least three peer-to-peer campaigns will be entered into a giveaway to win a $500 bonus.

From KRBC, the Raise the Roof Prize: Whichever nonprofit raises the most money on their individual fundraising page by 11:30 p.m., will get another $500 bonus for their organization.

Click here for the list of individual fundraisers and info.

From Telemundo Abilene, the Casamentera (“matchmaker”) Prize: A nonprofit will be selected at random to win an extra $500.

Click here to visit Abilene Gives and learn more about Abilene’s day of giving.