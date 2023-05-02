ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Gives rounded out its 12-hour period of fundraising by surpassing not only last year’s numbers, but its $2 million goal!

According to the Community Foundation of Abilene, which organizes the annual Abilene Gives day, the 2022 amount raised of around $1.7 million was passed right around 7:30 Tuesday night. The final tally came in at around 8:15 p.m., totaling $2,077,615 raised for local nonprofits by 3,535 donors.

This was an especially impressive feat considering the day of giving was shortened from 24 hours to 12 hours this year.

All Kind Animal Initiative was the top earner with more than $175,000 raised by 270 donors. That blew the top earner of the last two years, Camp Able of Buffalo Gap, out of the water by nearly $60,000.

Here are the five nonprofits which raised the most this year:

Nonprofit: Amount raised: All Kind Animal Initiative $178,125 Camp Able of Buffalo Gap $121,295 Youth Voice $113,866 St. John’s Episcopal School $68,215 Big Country CASA, Inc. $62,945

Follow this link to view a listing of all organizations and donations received.