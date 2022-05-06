ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local nonprofit providing help for women who are pregnant got a lot of community support during Abilene Gives 2022. Pregnancy Resources of Abilene received nearly $60,000 in the 24-hour period of giving.

Holly Joiner, Executive Director at Pregnancy Resources of Abilene, told KTAB/KRBC that these donations are going to help their overall goal of, “reaching women in vulnerable situations, so that they can make positive life choices.”

A subsection of the care center’s goal will be to expand opportunities for adoption.

“We need to help [women] prepare, help them find the resources in the community,” Joiner said.

Pregnancy Resources of Abilene said its priority is to walk with women throughout their pregnancy- whether it is planned or not.

This center said it is not only a source for pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, but its staff also routinely assists in decision-making, doctor referrals, classes and support groups.

“We offer a birth prep class,” Holly Corbett, Outreach Coordinator of Pregnancy Resources of Abilene, said.

The center also offers licensed professional counseling for the mothers who need it, “so that people feel prepared and ready for giving birth, and having children,” Corbett explained.

This money will be used to further its outreach campaign and educate more women about the help that is offered.

“We have a lot of services to help the whole family, really,” Corbett said.

With 20 additional donors this year, Pregnancy Resources of Abilene reported that it has already reached more of the community.