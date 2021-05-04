Abilene Gives reaches $1M mark, still time left to donate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Gives has reached the $1 million mark, and is just $300,000 away from their all-time high, which was recorded last year.

More than 2,400 donors already had the total up to $750,000 by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Abilene Gives website.

In 2019, the 24-hour total reached $729,387.30 for 121 nonprofits, a then record for the event, which is now in its fifth year.

The 2020 Abilene Gives fundraiser, held in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, raised an all-time high $1.3 million.

This year, the event reached the $1 million mark shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The 2021 event is benefiting 140 nonprofit organizations, all of which are accepting donations until midnight.

