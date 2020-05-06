Abilene Gives surpasses $1 million

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene Gives has reached the $1 million mark for the first time.

More than 3,000 donors have given a total of $1 million to 142 nonprofit organizations as of 9:15 p.m.

Last year’s 24-hour total reached $729,387.30 for 121 nonprofits, a then record for the event, which is now in its fourth year.

Donations are accepted until midnight, so if you haven’t donated yet, you can do so by clicking here.

Abilene City Councilwoman Donna Albus and restaurant owner Sharon Riley said they would dye their hair pink if the total reached $700,000.

Community Foundation of Abilene President/CEO Katie Alford promised to dye her hair pink if they reached $800,000.

They all held up their ends of the bargain, as you can see below: