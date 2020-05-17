Abilene glass business sees increased interest in protective screens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Abilene Glass and Mirror has experienced an increase in calls related to plexiglass and tempered glass sneeze guards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re in the glass business so we’ve seen these before but we’ve never installed these type of barriers,” said Tim Nelson, president and general manager of Abilene Glass and Mirror.

Nelson’s crews recently installed tempered glass sneeze guards at the Taylor County Plaza. According to Nelson, the county’s not the only one’s inquiring about the screens.

“We get a lot of questions about the plexiglass. People really want those as they’re temporary. They don’t think they’ll need them forever,” said Nelson.

While the pandemic has caused some setbacks for the 74-year-old business, Nelson says work has remained steady.

“We’ve had a few commercial jobs that have cancelled on us or delayed. Our guys have more free time now so they’re not as busy,” said Nelson. “But we are still working so we’re blessed actually.”

Until a vaccine is found for the highly contagious virus, more blessings in the form of increased sneeze guard orders could come Nelson’s way.