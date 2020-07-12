Abilene group calling for changes at Stevenson Park

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene community members are bringing attention to some of their concerns at one city park.

“We want you all to partner with us to rewrite the narrative of Stevenson park,” said Tanell Smith-Blackmon, a member of the Stevenson Park Committee.

The newly-formed group addressed several of their issues at Thursday’s city council meeting.

“It is extremely important that we take a serious look at the resources that are available at this park,” said Chris Daughtery, founder of the nonprofit From Boys to Gentlemen and a member of the park committee.

After this year’s Juneteenth celebration, Daughtery says organizers decided to call for a change.

“Our approach is not to try and kick the door down, but definitely knock and we’re not going to stop knocking until you answer. They have shown some willingness to have conversations. We are grateful for that, but we’re definitely looking for some action to be placed along with that,” said Daughtery.

The group says certain areas in the park are not properly maintained and some in the community agree.

“We need sanitation, we need paper towels in the restrooms, and also they need to fix the water fountains and different stuff like that,” said Stephen Brown.

Brown spends a lot of time at the park and says he wants to see more action.

“If you’ve got sufficient water fountains the kids could play, it would bring more kids, more people,” said Brown.

Several council members stopped by the park after the meeting, and say they are already working to make changes in the bathrooms and the nearby creek.

The council members also say the best way to make a change in the community is to speak up and bring it to the council’s attention.

Daughtery’s group From Boys to Gentlemen is planning a park cleanup overt he weekend.