Abilene has one ICU bed available, first time in several months

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — For the first time since in several months , Abilene has an ICU bed available.

According to statistics released by Hendrick Health Friday afternoon, one ICU bed was available in Abilene.

There has been heavy strain on ICU capacity in Abilene, and across Texas, as COVID-19 cases surged. Abilene’s Trauma Service Area (TSA) has had zero ICU beds available for months. The Abilene TSA now has two ICU beds available, according to Friday’s statistics released by the state.

Hendrick Health has not had any ICU beds available since at least November, when the health system started reported the number daily on social media.

It was in October when Hendrick officials sounded the alarm as the hospitals ICUs were over capacity. Hendrick Health said it had adapted other areas in order to make for additional ICU beds.

Although Hendrick reported one ICU bed available, officials previously said this number fluctuates and may not be the exact situation at any certain time. The hospital numbers are from that morning’s hospital census. That means it’s possible there are actually no beds available, or more beds available.

Hendrick Health officials in recent weeks have reminded residents to not let their guards down, especially as Governor Abbott’s mask mandate was rescinded. Officials hinted at a possible fourth surge in April and May.

On Friday, Taylor County reported less than 300 active cases for the first time since July.

Below is the Hendrick Safety Dial which has now been lowered to “concern.”