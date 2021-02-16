Abilene headed for record streak of below-freezing temps

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene is on its way to a dubious new record in the weather department.

KRBC Chief Meteorologist Dylan Smith says the record for consecutive days below freezing in Abilene is seven, which was tied on Tuesday.

The forecast calls for still more below freezing temperatures until Friday, which would push the new record to nine consecutive days.

Our lowest temperature recorded was -4° Monday morning, which is the fourth-coldest temperature ever recorded in the Key City

The average temperature in Abilene has been 20.2° over the last six days.