Abilene Health Advisory Board on public health district response and community readiness amid COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Health Advisory Board held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to go over the Taylor County Public Health District response and community readiness on COVID-19.

According to Director of Health Services, Annette Lerma, this was an unprecedented event, but they are now working to maintain the public informed. “We retrained and re-educated ourselves selves… we have staff working on COVID-19.”

Director Lerma added that in the beginning, they did not mention numbers for several reasons. “We were getting information from our state agency saying they weren’t gonna be advertising numbers because those numbers fluctuated so much,” said Health Services Director Lerma.

“Everybody was trying to get a system in place… we just didn’t have systems and structures in place to pass on a lot of information in the beginning, it really wasn’t trying to hide anything it was just trying to get to a point where we could manage and we had a system in place and then we could start educating the community and putting information out.”

The Abilene Health Advisory Board went over what would need to be done for the next phase, which would be epidemiological surveillance and social tracing.

“Once you get positive cases, each one of those cases is gonna require an epidemiological investigation, who all did this person potentially exposed and how many people do you need to contact.”

The Health Board stated that they now have two epidemiologists on staff.

