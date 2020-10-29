Abilene health officials: Active COVID-19 cases have surpassed summer peak

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District is reiterating the importance of common safety practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a video issued late Thursday afternoon, Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District Medical Director Dr. Annie Drachenberg says with this most recent surge of new cases, we have surpassed the summer peak experienced in the county.

Hendrick Health officials say they are at critical level with ICU beds.

“Hendrick Health’s ICU has been at or near full capacity all day. As the day progressed, the number fluctuated with discharges and new admissions to ICU. We remain at a critical level,” Hendrick Health Chief of Staff Dr. Stephen Lowry said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

Hendrick says that these numbers are so fluid that it’s impossible to give a firm number of ICU beds available for the day, as it “literally changes hour by hour.”

