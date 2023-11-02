ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A heroic healthcare worker demonstrated quick thinking and courage when she rescued her sleeping client from a potentially life-threatening house fire Thursday afternoon in South Abilene.

Grace Boyd with Visiting Angels was conducting a routine check on her client at his home in the Original Town South area, when she noticed smoke and flames coming from his home. Without hesitation, she took action.

Boyd’s swift response involved pulling a burning couch out of the house, all while her client was still inside, asleep and unaware he was in danger. Her heroic act likely saved her client’s life, preventing a tragic outcome.

“The door was open, then I noticed white smoke coming in. I went, saw the couch on fire, started screaming for him, he was asleep on the other side of the couch,” Boyd told KTAB/KRBC.

After waking him, Boyd said her client left his home, then re-entered in attempt to fight the flames. That’s when she convinced him it would be better to pull the burning couch out of the house.

The Abilene Fire Department arrived quickly to extinguish the fire and assess the situation.

Boyd’s heroic intervention serves as a shining example of the dedication and courage exhibited by healthcare workers who go above and beyond to ensure the safety and well-being of those in their care.