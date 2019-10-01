Abilene High, Cooper get new lights for practice fields, tennis courts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Updates and improvements for both local high schools in the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) are bringing a new meaning to the phrase “Friday night lights.”

Abilene High and Cooper High Schools both have new lighting for their turf-covered football and baseball practice fields, as well as the tennis courts.

This gives the school district the opportunity to host earlier and later practices as well as taking the worry out of extending times for games.

The new lighting is more energy efficient and now only extends to specific parameters of the field, giving both schools a brighter look at the 2019 season.