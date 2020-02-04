Abilene High returns to the LSWC; Cooper heads East, and Wylie stays put

Monday was UIL Realignment Day for high schools across the state.

The answer to the question, “Which schools are going to be in our district,” was answered at 9 a.m.

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his team are headed west to rejoin the Little Southwest Conference for the next two years.

The Eagles are joining Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Odessa Permian, San Angelo Central, and Frenship in District 2-6A.

Coach Fullen says it’s a bit of a homecoming for his team.

Fullen said, “My first thought was that Ozzie Osbourne song, Momma I’m Comin’ Home. It’s exciting to back out there. We’ve played those guys in non-district, but just to get back out there, the community spirit, the passion for football in those communities and our community is amazing.”

Abilene High’s tentative non-district schedule includes Amarillo Tascosa, Cooper, Cedar Park Vista Ridge and Grand Prairie.

The Cooper Cougars are headed west for the first time in history.

The Cougars are in a district that features Azle, Crowley, F.W. Arlington Heights, Granbury, Northwest, Saginaw, and White Settlement Brewer.

Head coach Aaron Roan is looking forward to the new experience.

Roan said, “It’s kind of uncharted territory, a little bit. We’ve never been east in the school’s history. I know certainly not since I’ve been here. That’ll be new competition and new coaches and those types of things, so it’ll be exciting to get to know those guys and compete with those folks. We have a bit of familiarity with Azle since we played them in the second round.”

Cooper’s tentative non-district schedule includes Keller, Abilene High, and Wylie.

Nothing changes for Wylie in this year’s realignment.

The Bulldogs are keeping the same six-team district that includes Canyon Randall, Lubbock Cooper, Plainview, Wichita Falls, and Wichita Falls Rider.