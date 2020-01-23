Abilene High School opens ‘Oklahoma!’ Thursday Night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene High School theater program will be performing the classic love story Oklahoma! starting Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. This famous play has the cast members, their families, and the entire community excited for the big night.

“When I first started doing theater and getting into it, my mom showed me Oklahoma! She’s like, ‘This is my favorite, I watched it all the time as a little girl,'” Abilene High School senior Kira Tanner said.

For the seniors, these are their last shows before their high school career comes to an end, and emotions are already running high.

“It means so much to me. High school just flew by, it just feels like yesterday I was doing my sophomore year musical, so I’m very sad for it to be over,” Lindsay Rogers said.

Some of the seniors are talented enough continue their passion for theater after they graduate, and Theatre Arts Director Kyle Martin is doing everything he can to get everyone involved in his program ready for the next level.

“We have kids here every year who often do theater in college, and who want to do this for a living, and so I try hard to mimic the way they’re going to see things done when they get to college and beyond,” Martin said.

From handmade costumes to building the set, an unbelievable amount of work goes into each performance both on stage and behind it. A strong performance has the power to not only captivate the audience, but inspire the next generation of high school performers.

“I hope that it inspires people to want to do musicals and plays later on and join theater,” said Jordan Mathis.

Year in and year out, the Abilene community has showed its unrelenting support of everyone involved in the production, and Kyle Martin couldn’t be more proud of this community.

“The reason I love it here so much is because of the passion and the support we get from the parents, the community, the faculty, and the district as a whole,” Martin said.

For the next three nights, the entire auditorium will be filled with members of the community here to support the Abilene High School theater program.

Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.