Abilene High School student escapes from his burning vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A nightmare turned into a reality for an Abilene High School student last week when his pickup caught fire while he was inside.

Karl Berry experienced this just last Wednesday when his truck went up into flames.

“In my head, on the side of the road, I was just thinking, ‘There’s no way this is happening,’” said Berry.

Berry was driving back to school from a dentist appointment, traveling west on South 27th Street.

“Not even two minutes later it just started smoking really bad, the fire started to spread. Then like five minutes later it was completely in flames,” said Berry.

Berry says he heard a loud pop and a few seconds later a passing vehicle flagged him down.

“I stopped in the middle of the road because I was just curious because he stopped, so I stopped next to him. Because I don’t have electric windows, I was going to wheel it down, and then I saw my door actually have flames on it,” said Berry.

Berry’s mother, Cathy Herrera, was at work when she got the scary news from her 16-year-old son.

“When he called me, I’m like, ‘This can not,’ I literally was like, ‘Let me know you get to school safely and you’re sitting here telling me your car got on fire,’ it can happen,” said Herrera.

Herrera says her son had just finished making the last payments on his new truck.

“The fact that he had experienced it hurts my heart too because you don’t ever want your kids to feel that kind of scared either,” said Herrera.

Besides being an honor roll student and football player, Berry also works at United Supermarket.

“Just looking at some videos, pictures of the car, we’re just thankful that he’s OK. The vehicle can be replaced and Karl is a good working kid here, he’s always hustling and doing a good job for us,” said United Store Director Tim Farrar.

Video by Carol Lowe

Berry says he was thankful a stranger cared enough to help him out of a sticky situation.

“I’m very appreciative of being able to get out safely, very appreciative to the guy. If he wouldn’t have told me, I would’ve just been driving along when it happened. It’s like a blessing,” said Berry.

Herrera decided to create a GoFundMe in hopes of getting her son another car. Herrera says having only one vehicle now puts them in a bind as she works a full-time job.

With two vehicles, Berry was able to drive himself and his little brother to school, attend football practice and also go to work.

If you would like to help out in getting this family some new wheels, click here.