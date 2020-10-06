Abilene Hispanic Business Council hosting Business Mercado 2020

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hispanic Business Council is hosting Business Mercado 2020, their annual showcase of business products and services with the intent of building the bridge with the Hispanic consumer.

Open to all businesses interested in connecting with the Hispanic market, this high energy, family-friendly event spotlights the Hispanic culture in Abilene with mariachis, ballet Folklorico, and other family fun activities throughout the day.

The event will count with live entertainment provided by Coca Cola Southwest Beverages, featuring the Mariachi Real De Abilene, Local Ballet Folklorico groups, Selena Look alike, and a Selena costume contest.

Business Mercado leverages branding and marketing opportunities while benefiting from business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking.

The Hispanic Business Council say they are taking the necessary measures to ensure the public’s safety. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation and work closely with the Convention Center and local government to ensure we’re taking the best possible precautions so that you feel the most comfortable as an exhibitor or attendee.”

The following is a list of the measures being taken:

Limited entrance of the event to just one area. Proper temperature checks and hand sanitation can take place before anyone enters the building.

Masks will be required and will be on-hand for those who do not have one. “We know that not all will feel comfortable in a mask all day, but in order to get back to some sort of ‘normalcy’, it’s a step we feel that we need to take to help ensure you remain healthy,” said the organization.

ChemStation will have multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

The event will count with a colored bracelet system. The public will be able to communicate with those around which measures they are practicing. A red will mean no contact, yellow elbows only while still being cautious, blue hi-five and handshakes with frequent sanitizing.

Details of the event:

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM CDT

Location: Abilene Convention Center

1100 North 6th St. Abilene TX 79601

For more information click HERE

The Texas Tech Small Business Development Center of Abilene, Happy State Bank and

Telemundo Abilene are proud sponsors of the event.