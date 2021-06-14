Abilene home catches fire after lightning strikes roof

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) extinguished a fire Monday morning they say was caused by a lightning strike.

According to a news release issued by AFD Monday afternoon, firefighters responded to the house fire call in the 5000 block of Wagon Wheel Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof before attacking the fire, which was contained to the attic peak, AFD says.

No one was home during the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

AFD says the cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike on the roof.