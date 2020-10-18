Abilene home gets a facelift, Diamondback Painting and World’s Okayest Mom team up

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – After over 40 years of living in her home, an Abilene woman is getting the outside home makeover of her dreams.

“They are painting my house, not just painting it, they are scraping it and caulking it, replacing rotten boards,” said Jacqueline Williams.

Saving up on her own, she said she’d been planning on doing some updates herself when she got the funds.

“I was hoping that maybe next summer, I would have had enough money to get it painted,” he said.

But little did she know two different organization where teaming up behind the scenes to make this a reality for her sooner rather than later.

One of those being Jenn Rogers President of Abilene’s nonprofit World’s Okayest Mom raising money for those as their name suggests.

“To moms who need an extra pick me up or that need to smile one day, or they might have a need,” Rogers said.

Lending a hand out to the community before painting churches and other homes completely free of charge, Melanie Unger with Diamondback Painting said they reached out to World’s Okayest Mom to find someone in the community they didn’t know.

“The list of people that we know isn’t as long, so reaching out to somebody else and asking them for nominations just felt more genuine,” Unger said.

Living in her house the past 40 years Rogers said there wasn’t another nominee that encompassed their mission.

“We thought wow, what a perfect thing to do for a mom who has raised three amazing individuals who has given so much to this community,” she said. “Just a pat on the back and thank you for being a great mom.”

Jacqueline said she’ll once again be able to sit on her front porch with pride again.

“It won’t be the peeliest painted house on the block.”