Abilene home suffers $30k in damage after Thursday morning fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene home suffered heavy damage after a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the blaze in the 5200 block of Questa Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived to find a single-story home with light smoke showing.

AFD was able to quickly contain the fire and ventilate the home, although damage to the inside is estimated at $30,000.

The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, AFD says.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.