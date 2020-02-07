ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene home suffered heavy damage after a fire Thursday morning.
According to the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the blaze in the 5200 block of Questa Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived to find a single-story home with light smoke showing.
AFD was able to quickly contain the fire and ventilate the home, although damage to the inside is estimated at $30,000.
The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury, AFD says.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- Estadounidenses tratan de llevar vida normal bajo cuarentena
- China: Cifra de muertos por nuevo virus sube a 636
- Nolan Co. Sheriff warns of minivan impersonating police officer
- Abilene home suffers $30k in damage after Thursday morning fire
- Thursday, February 6: Sunny and chilly for Friday