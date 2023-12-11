ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has been without a Chief of Police for about nine months, after former Chief Marcus Dudley resigned at the end of March. On Monday, four candidates traveled to the Key City to talk about what makes them uniquely qualified to take on the esteemed position and do the city justice.

Since April 1, Assistant Chief Doug Wrenn has been interim chief of the Abilene Police Department (APD) as City Manager Robert Hanna and a search committee has put in the work to thoughtfully select the perfect person for the job. Out of 30 applicants from across seven states, the final four sat down for a meet-and-greet with select city personnel as well as media members.

City of Abilene: Chief of Police candidate Albert Garcia (Released Dec. 2023)

Albert Garcia, Chief of Police for Levelland PD told KTAB/KRBC he’s a West Texas native with 17 years if experience in law enforcement, and wants to lead by example by being an active member of the Abilene community.

“When you have a great, positive working relationship with the police department and community members, then you’re doing great community policing, and your community can help you be tremendously successful when it comes to responding to calls of service and solving crime,” said Garcia.

Garcia continued on to say Abilene drew his attention because of the similar values it has as compared to Levelland, “People in West Texas, we care about our community, and we love our people, and we love God… We love our family and we want to make sure that we take care of them.”

Next up was candidate Daniel Carolla, who works for a law enforcement response team for technology company Meta (also known as Facebook). Prior to working with Meta, Carolla’s resume includes spending 18 years on the Dallas police force before serving as Lake Dallas’ Chief of Police for four years.

City of Abilene: Chief of Police candidate Daniel Carolla (Released Dec. 2023)

Should Carolla be offered the job in Abilene, he assured he’d be all about transparency, “I feel like I am an excellent fit with what I value for this community. what I bring to this table is that I am very transparent and I’m also very ethical, and those are two of my strengths.”

Another promise Carolla made to Abilene residents was to prioritize the mental health of APD’s officers.

“We have to find data-driven proven ways, and this is a well-resourced department. I definitely have some ideas of what we can do to make a really positive impact quickly in that area,” Carolla spoke to in-house mental health concerns.

Third finalist Rondell Seratte is the Assistant Chief of Police in Lawton, Oklahoma. What enticed Seratte to Abilene was its military values, as he’s fathered two active-duty military service members. But getting back to the nitty-gritty, Seratte said it’s proactive policing that Abilene needs.

City of Abilene: Chief of Police candidate Rondell Seratte (Released Dec. 2023)

“I don’t sit behind the desk and make decisions and tell people how to do things. I go out there and interact with the officers, make traffic stops,” explained Seratte.

If Seratte should be selected, he said he wants to prioritize building relationships with not only his officers, but also community members, and the leaders of local organizations. He said he wants to work on those relationships with each member one at a time and face-to-face.

Lastly, James Golden comes from Greensboro, North Carolina with 28 years of experience on the force, and has most recently been a commanding officer over patrol.

City of Abilene: Chief of Police candidate James Golden (Released Dec. 2023)

Golden was asked about how policing would be handled in Abilene versus in Greensboro, to which he replied, “Policing shouldn’t be any different anywhere in this country. It should always be honest and fair.”

City Manager Hanna said the Chief of Police search committee should come to a final decision by the end of the year.