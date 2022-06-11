On Saturday night, footballers from across the Big Country and the Concho Valley took their talents to Shotwell Stadium in Abilene, for the 23rd annual Greathouse FCA All-Star Classic.

The Red Team earned this years bragging rights by winning the game 28-10.

The final day of the festival kicked off Saturday morning in the Wylie High School Gymnasium with the 10th annual FCA All-Star Volleyball game.

Nine different Big Country school were represented by players in the game with a great deal of pride and energy.

After coming up short in a nail biting first set 25-23, the Red Team stormed back to take the second set 25-15, as well as the third and final set 25-17.

Wylie’s Lexi Miller took full advantage of playing on her home court, as she led the Red Team to victory and was named the All-Star Game MVP.

In addition to focusing on their faith, the FCA All-Star Festival gives graduating seniors the opportunity to play the sports they love one final time while representing their family, high school, and community.

For many of these recent high school graduates, today’s game on the field or the court was the last time they will be able to play the sports they love competitively.

The BCH Sports Team wishes everyone who participated in this weeks events the best of luck with their future endeavors!