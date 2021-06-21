Abilene house to be demolished, rebuilt through HOME program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- A single-family home near Treadaway Boulevard will be completely demolished and rebuilt through Abilene’s HOME program.

HOME is a federally funded program from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), whose goal is to help families in low-income areas.

“We’re an entitlement community and those funds flow directly from HUD, Housing and Urban Development, directly to the city,” said Mike Warrix, director of planning and development services.

The project costs about $190,000 which will come from the neighborhood services $440,000 budget, which is all federally funded.