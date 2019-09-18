Abilene Housing Authority hopes to expand program for disabled families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Housing Authority (AHA) is hoping to expand its program to help house even more disabled families in the Key City.

In 2018, the AHA received a grant for more than $250,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help house 50 families with a disabled member.

Since then, more than 40 families have been housed, but the wait list continues to grow, which is why the AHA is hoping to add another 100 homes by 2020.

“We actually have 500 individuals on the waiting list for mainstream vouchers. Not everyone’s going to qualify, some will fall out for different reasons, but that’s a tremendous number and a tremendous amount of need for the community,” says AHA CEO Gene Reed.

They’re currently applying for a grant to house those additional 100 residents, and expect to get an answer back by early 2020.