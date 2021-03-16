Abilene housing market hits record low inventory

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s housing market’s inventory is at a record low, with less than 150 homes for sale right now.

“It was about 45 days from start to finish,” said Lauren Stafford, Abilene home owner.

Stafford and her husband sold their previous home and bought a new one during the start of 2021.

“We believe that God’s timing does play into a lot of things,” said Stafford.

The Staffords actually tried to buy the house they’re in now a few years ago, but with mortgage rates at an all-time low, this time around made more sense.

“You know the homes sell like that,” said Shay Senter, president of Senter Realtors.

Senter says with rates so low, more people have the ability to buy homes.

“So, there is no inventory out there. Not to say that there aren’t homes still selling, but the supply is certainly low,” said Senter.

Normally, Abilene would see 400-500 homes on the market, but with the low rates and houses selling fast, Abilene is at a record low of only 150 homes on the market. With that, comes a cost.

“We find ourselves having to advise clients to write offers that we wouldn’t normally, having to put in higher prices,” said Senter.

Senter says while this is a volatile market, rates are predicted to stay low, which means home inventory will continue to stay low.

“There has been people taking advantage of that, and that has been one of the key driving factors to the demand side of things,” said Senter.

He also says once people become more comfortable during Covid, he predicts more people will want to sell, which would bring back some inventory.

Senter says that in other towns like Dallas and Austin, people are having to pay 25% above asking price, but in Abilene it’s been closer to 2-5%.