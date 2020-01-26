Abilene Hurricanes host Annual West Texas Turf Wars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- “God gave us amazing weather today, and this game is like the best thing that’s ever happened, and I just love how we can just come out and play it and have a great time,” said Sutton Peck.

Like many others, the young footballers on the Abilene hurricanes have dreams of competing at the highest level. While it feels good to win, coach Frank Peck believes it’s important for his players to grow both on and off the field.

“D-1 scholarships are few and far between so, we’re not only coaching the physical side and the x’s and o’s, but we’re also coaching them on the character issues that they need to be good young men,” said Coach Frank Peck.

For young athletes, role models come in all shapes and sizes. Parents, coaches, and even pro athletes. This young q-b Keegan Anderson is inspired by the talents and the work ethic of non-other than chiefs starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“I just see him as one of me. Something like that, or I wanna be like him someday,” said Keegan Anderson

The Abilene Hurricanes support a diverse group of players, making sure everyone has a chance to fall in love with football.

“It brings people together no matter their race or socio-economic background, and we come together as one team,” said Coach Franck Peck. “Under one color to go around the state and show everybody the talent that we have out here in West Texas and especially Abilene.”

This weekend tournament is one of the many ways that Hurricane Football gives kids the opportunity to play the game they love, even during the winter.