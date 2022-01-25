Abilene investigator tells jury murder suspect was found with gunshot residue on both hands

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of an Abilene man accused of murder in connection to the shooting death of a man after a fight at a party in 2019.

Zachary Noel Morelos is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jacob Garcia, who died at an Abilene hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during a reported fight in May of 2019.

On Tuesday, the prosecution called members of the Abilene Police Department (APD) who investigated the murder to the stand.

One investigator told the jury that APD developed two suspects, one of whom was Morelos, after gathering stories of what happened from some people who attended the party.

After obtaining a cellphone number for one of the suspects, officers located the phone moving east on Interstate 20, the investigator testified.

After State Troopers in Eastland stopped the vehicle Morelos and the other suspect were driving, APD went and confronted the suspects. Morelos was uncooperative, but the other suspect told his account of what happened at the party and led police to the gun used in the shooting, according to testimony.

Investigators told the court gunshot residue was found in the car and on both of Morelos’s hands, but no test for the residue was performed on the second suspect.

Prosecutors then passed that gun around to the jury to observe.

Testimony continues as the trial is expected to carry on Wednesday in the 104th District Court in Abilene.