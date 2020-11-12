Abilene is final resting place for star of ‘The Virginian’ TV show

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many of us grew up on old westerns like Gunsmoke, Rawhide and Bonanza, but one western now has ties to Abilene.

The main actor of “The Virginian” is buried in a local cemetery.

“I remember going to the set. I used to love going to the set. It was always exciting to see him in front of the camera and see all the activities,” says Jim Drury, the son of James Drury.

James Drury was the main actor in the classic TV series ‘The Virginian.’

“My wife Kathy and I moved to Abilene in September of ’19, and then he passed of natural causes in April,” says Drury.

Drury’s remains are now buried at the Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Abilene.

“We’re honored to have their dad here. We’re honored to have their loved one, more than just an actor,” says Brian Hicks, General Manager at Elmwood.

An intimate service for the family was held at the cemetery, but due to COVID-19, that wasn’t the original plan.

“We were going to have a memorial in July for him with all his fans and friends and family in San Angelo at Fort Concho,” says Drury.

The memorial is now planned for next year, but Drury says he’s just happy to have a place to visit his father.

“I feel fortunate that I was able to place my father in this bench under the Big Country sky,” says Drury.

The show “The Virginian” is most notable for being the first 90-minute TV western to air on prime time from 1962-1971.