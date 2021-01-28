Abilene ISD adapts to COVID conditions for 2021-2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) continues to tackle education during a pandemic, one bright spot on the horizon is the vaccination of tier 1B staffers, including those with existing medical conditions that put them at high risk as well as those 65 and over.

According to AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young, this group will include 520 staff members from all over the district.

“I appreciate the health department has made available an opportunity for them to get vaccinated in the very near future,” Dr. Young says.

Looking at the AISD COVID dashboard, cases around the district are on the decline, but until that number reaches zero, prevention is key, according to Dr. Young.

Looking forward to May, the district says they are considering having baccalaureate, graduation ceremonies, and possibly even prom outside for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re trying to give kids those experiences, but still in a way that complies with all of the health and safety protections,” said Dr. Young.

In the same meeting, it was announced that Jay Ashby, former associate principal of Cooper High School would be the executive director for the district’s new LIFT program.