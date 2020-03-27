Abilene ISD adding spots for meal pickup

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) is expanding its breakfast and lunch service for the children of Abilene to six more elementary campuses beginning with Monday’s breakfast service.

AISD began serving meals to children ages 1-18 on Tuesday, March 17, after the district announced it was shut down indefinitely because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Originally, the district was serving meals at Martinez, Johnston and Bowie elementary schools, as well as Clack, Craig, Madison and Mann middle schools.

Beginning Monday, meal service will now take place at Bowie, Bonham, Dyess, Johnston, Lee, Martinez, Ortiz, Reagan and Ward elementary schools, and each of the four middle schools (Clack, Craig, Madison and Mann).

Between March 17 and March 26, the district has given out 12,029 meals to children ages 1-18 in the city (3,009 breakfasts and 9,020 lunches).

The district is handing out up to six meals per car and children do not need to be present in the vehicle to get a meal.

The meals are not restricted to just AISD students; they are for any child in the city age 1-18.