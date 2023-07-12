ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you ever had to tell your children to get off their video games? Next year, Abilene Independent School District will be including video games as a sport. The new athletic director shared that they are adding golf and swim for middle school and esports for high school.

This is a much bigger leap for the district than many realize, as the district is becoming more inclusive for students.

Esports is a program that McMurry, Hardin-Simmons and Abilene Christian Universities all have. McMurry was the first Abilene University to start this program, but ACU has also had it for years. One ACU senior, Mclennan Jones, said he remembers what it was like coming in freshman year.

“I’ve always been interested in video games. It’s always just been like one or two friends throughout high school, but when I came here, of course, I lost those because they went off the different colleges,” Jones explained.

When he found out that ACU started an esports team, he felt like he could finally become a part of a community at the school, using what he was passionate about.

“We’re friends, just playing together and hanging out while also getting better,” Jones said. “I didn’t have that community in high school.”

This is what staff sponsor Eric Lemmons said esports is about.

“E-sports, just like any traditional sport, focuses on competition, focuses on teamwork,” Lemmons explained. “This isn’t a fad. It’s not something that’s going to go away.”

In fact, Lemmons added that some students have come to ACU specifically because they were able to get involved in the esports program. He said that not only is the competitive aspect involved, but they also learn broadcasting while streaming the competitions.

“E-sports really taps into an unrepresented group of students,” Lemmons shared.

Now, AISD is joining in to add this inclusive game at the high school. Executive Director of Athletics for AISD Jim Garfield just completed his first year in the district and is looking for ways to improve the athletics department, including the addition of esports. He saw that it had worked at a school in Lubbock where he used to work, and he decided to try it here.

“There’s a population of kids out there that they don’t like the exercise or whatever it is, but they sure like gaming, and I hope we capture them,” Garfield explained.

He has also added swimming and golf and for middle schoolers. He said golf will be during the first period of the day and golf will be during the last period of the day. In this new expansion, Garfield said he is thinking of all students.

“You know, when kids are involved, they tend to take their academics a little more seriously,” Garfield explained.

He added that skills can be learned from esports, such as teamwork, and this is only the beginning for AISD as he wants to add more sports in the future, including wrestling.