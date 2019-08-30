Abilene ISD Ambassador Academy accepting applications

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The application deadline for Abilene ISD’s Ambassador Academy is quickly approaching.

The program gives citizens the chance to learn more about the ins and outs of the school district.

Participants will attend five monthly meetings, with the final meeting to include tours at several Abilene campuses and facilities.

“Learn about the different departments and programs in the school district. They will meet the cabinet members that run each of those departments and have the opportunity to answer questions or ask questions, and have them answered about curriculum, instruction, fiance, operations, construction human resources,” says Dr. David Young, AISD Superintendent.

If you’re interested in participating in the academy, you can find a short application on Abilene ISD’s website that needs to be completed by Sept. 6, and is open to the first 25 applicants.

You’ll be notified of your selection on Sept. 9, with the first meeting scheduled for Sept. 16.