THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas Teacher of the Year awards Luncheon Friday, October 21.

Photo credit: Marco De La Cueva, Texas Association of School Administrators

The Texas Teacher of the Year award honors two teachers for the whole state of Texas, one elementary and one middle school teacher of the year from twenty region. This award is given through the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

To receive this award, the teacher must be chosen as a campus and district teacher of the year, then a regional honoree. From the group of 40 regional teachers of the year, six finalist are chosen to possibly become a teacher of the year for TASA.

Ryan Cosby is an eighth grade teacher at Colorado Middle School in Colorado City. He was recognized as the 2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year for Region 14.

Teresa Graham is an elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School in Abilene. She was recognized as the 2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year for Region 14.

The top elementary and secondary teachers are selected from the six finalist. Shelley Jeoffroy, fifth-grade math teacher at Otis Brown Elementary, was named the 2023 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. Chris McLeod, rocket-engineering teacher at Brazosport ISD, was named the 2023 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Go to TASA’s webpage to learn more about this award and the recipients.