Abilene ISD announces 2020 Top Graduates

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The top academic students of the Abilene ISD Class of 2020 at Abilene High, Cooper and the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science (ATEMS) have been announced.

According to a press release issued by the Abilene ISD, the top 25 students at both Abilene High and Cooper were announced, while the top 10 percent of the ATEMS class (six students) were announced.

Jane Hill is the Valedictorian for the Abilene High Class of 2020. Hill has received numerous awards and has been honored multiple times during her high school career. She is an AP Scholar with Distinction and is a National Merit Commended Scholar. She played on the AHS tennis team and is the Senior Class Treasurer. She plans to attend the University of Richmond and major in Business Administration.

Derek Jones is the Valedictorian for the Cooper High School Class of 2020. Jones is a member of the Cooper Student Council where he serves as the treasure. He is also a member of Red Rhythm and Blues and is the Concert Choir president. He is an AP Scholar with Distinction and will attend Baylor University and major in Church Music with a specialization in Voice.

Maddy Beal is the Valedictorian for the ATEMS High School Class of 2020. Beal is a member of several UIL Academic Teams (Science, Literary Criticism, Spelling and Debate), and is alls a member of the AISD Super Crew. Beal plans to attend the University of Texas and major in Chemical Engineering.

Here are the top graduates at each school for the 2019-20 school year:

Abilene High School

1. Jane Hill

2. Sidney Irwin

3. Hansen Penya

4. Sonia Liu

5. Nathaniel Hernandez

6. Jia Spangler

7. Andrew Fink

8. JulieAnn Sauceda

9. Ashley Filorio

10. Joshua Musonera

11. Annie Herridge

12. Alexandra Sharp

13. Parker Fowlkes

14. Michelle Oliver

15. Miah Dennis

16. Katelyn Pharris

17. Rynn Wallace

18. Skylar England

19. Tavia Wilson

20. Phillip Tellez

21. Morgan Zara

22. Caleb Queen

23. Natalie Porter

24. Kaylee Bentle

25. Jagger Horn

Cooper High School

1. Derek Jones

2. Kennedy Carmichael

3. Rachelle Placencia

4. Dylan Fahey

5. Sonali Bhikha

6. Zachary Miller

7. Amanda Strickland

8. Matheo Vergara

9. Kenzie Fortson

10. Elizabeth Clancy

11. Madison Warren

12. Ange Irakoze

13. Josephine Bandora

14. Braiden Hill

15. Amber Palmer

16. Miyazhane Miller

17. Michael Scarborough

18. Erin Dutschke

19. Alli Herman

20. Jackson Young

21. Ada Rodrigueaz

22. Ellis McMillon

23. Meri Tetaj

24. Jasmine Martinez

25. Hudson Hawkins

ATEMS High School

1. Maddy Beal

2. Bertha Sanchez

3. Bijita Tripathi

4. Samuel Haley

5. Janicie Slade

6. Kaleb Reyna