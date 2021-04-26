Abilene ISD announces 2021 top graduates

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release)– The top academic students of the Abilene ISD Class of 2021 at Abilene High, Cooper and the Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science (ATEMS) have been announced.

According to a press release issued by the Abilene ISD, the top 25 students at both Abilene High and Cooper were announced, while the top 10 percent of the ATEMS class (seven students) were announced.

ABILENE HIGH SCHOOL

Abilene High School principal Michael Garcia announced the school’s Top 25 graduates for the Class of 2021 Monday morning at a ceremony in the AHS Auditorium.

William Hampton, who will attend Rice University and major in History and Classical Studies, is the Valedictorian for this year. Shannon Henry, who will attend the University of Texas and major in Political Science, is the Salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

The rest of the Top 25 is as follows (with collegiate choice and major):

3. Emma Horn, University of Texas, Studio Art

4. Cole Patterson, University of Alabama, Mechanical Engineering

5. Bennett Sullivan, Abilene Christian University, Undecided

6. Emma Pfrimmer, Hardin-Simmons University, Psychology

7. Taylor Thompson, University of Texas, Political Science

8. Camille Scarborough, University of Texas-Arlington, Nursing

9. Julia Melson, Texas A&M University, Forensic Science

10. Madi Sipe, Abilene Christian University, Business Finance / Musical Theatre

11. Julia Davidson, Colorado Christian University, Business Administration

12. Susannah Lee, University of Oklahoma, Nursing

13. Jane Ann Carroll, Abilene Christian University, History

14. Carlee Lamb, Texas Christian University, Business / Marketing

15. Dylan Haught, Hardin-Simmons University, Undecided

16. Ruth Hill, Trinity University, Engineering

17. Andrew Milam, Angelo State University, History

18. Sarah Cox, Texas Tech University, Animal Science

19. Jade Spangler, Southwestern University, Education

20. Emily Shelburne, University of Notre Dame, Political Science

21. Hannah Hillis, Emerson College, Writing / Literature and Publishing

22. Nathan Watts, Texas A&M University, Engineering

23. Brent Bardin, University of North Texas, Psychology

24. Kelly Boyland, University of Texas, Environment Science

25. Lauren Wilhelm, Texas Tech University, Interior Design & Architecture

Abilene High will host its 133rd commencement ceremony at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at Shotwell Stadium. The ceremony will be streamed live on the AISD-TV Facebook page.

COOPER HIGH SCHOOL

Cooper High School principal Lyndsey Williamson announced the school’s Top 25 graduates for the Class of 2021 Monday morning at a ceremony in the CHS Auditorium.

Isaac Locke, who will attend the Masschusetts Institute of Technology and major in Biomedical Engineering – is this year’s class Valedictorian. Thomas “Miller” Bannister, who will attend Texas A&M University and major in Biomedical Engineering, is the Salutatorian for the Class of 2021.

The rest of the Top 25 is as follows (with collegiate choice and major):

3. Katie Woodard, Texas Tech University, Business

4. Katelynn Smith, Texas Tech University, Political Science

5. Andrew Brokovich, Texas Tech University, Physics

6. Abigail Boyles, University of North Texas, Early Childhood Education

7. Ayden “Lee” Neighbours, McMurry University, Undecided

8. Anna Bell, University of North Texas, Accounting

9. Kaitlyn Brott, University of North Texas, Biology

10. Alexandra Robinson, Angelo State University, Psychology

11. Madilyn Abor, Baylor University, Chemistry (Pre-Med)

12. Lorelei Shirmer, University of Oklahoma, Health and Exercise Science (Pre-Med)

13. Emmalee Rose, Texas Tech University, Biology

14. Stephanie Hamilin, Cisco College, Early Childhood Education

15. Benjamin Smith, Texas A&M University, Biomedical. Sciences

16. Mia Crespo, Angelo State University, Education

17. Brianna Garcia, McMurry University, Biomedical Science

18. Emma Hart, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Education

19. Nkurunziza Violette, Texas Tech University, Biology (Pre-Med)

20. Manisha Bhujel, Undecided, Nursing

21. Trey Castillo, University of Texas-Dallas or Midwestern State University, Accounting /.Sports Management

22. Caleb Martin, Angelo State University, International Business

23. Jayden Falcon, Undecided, Criminal Justice

24. Mollie Davis, Texas A&M University, Kinesiology / Exercise Science

25. Princess Mirua, Angelo State University, Nursing

Cooper will host its 60th commencement ceremony at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, at Shotwell Stadium. The ceremony will be streamed live on the AISD-TV Facebook page.

ATEMS

ATEMS principal Jeff Howle announced the school’s Top 10 percent graduates in the Class of 2021 Monday morning with Carmin Ray topping the class as this year’s Valedictorian.

Ray – who is graduating with a grade point average of 102.88 – will attend Colorado School of Mines with the intent of majoring in Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering. Sarah Stultz, with a GPA of 100.41, is the Salutatorian and will attend Angelo State University and major in Mathematics.

The rest of the Top 10 percent is as follows (with GPA, collegiate choice and major):

3. Michael Taylor (100.26), McMurry University, Studio Arts

4. Agustin Kairoh Ramos (100.18), University of Texas-Dallas, Accounting

5. Cooper Naredo, 99.92, Angelo State University, Physics

6. Anastasia Boswell, 99.57, Austin College, Japanese

7. Joshua Livingston, 99.43, Angelo State University, Mechanical Engineering

ATEMS will host its ninth commencement ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 28, at Shotwell Stadium. The ceremony will be streamed live on the AISD-TV Facebook page.