ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has named a new principal at Mann Middle School.

According to a news release issued late Friday afternoon, Dyess Elementary Principal Chad Drake will serve in the same position at Mann Middle School beginning in the fall of 2022.

Drake started in AISD as assistant principal at Mann in 2017.

“I am so excited by the opportunity to serve Mann students, families, and staff again,” Drake said in a news release. “Mann Middle School is a very special place. I am proud of all the things Mann students and staff have accomplished and look forward to more great things to come.”

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says Drake’s previous experience in middle school administration and at Mann should serve him well in his new role.

“Chad’s experience as a middle school administrator and his track record of working with the Mann community makes him the right leader at the right time for this campus,” Dr. Young said in a news release. “His excellent leadership of Dyess Elementary has also helped to prepare him for this new role. I look forward to all that our Mann students and teachers will accomplish with Chad as principal.”

An Abilene native, Drake went to elementary, middle, and high school in the Key City.