Abilene ISD begins weekly news briefings to stay connected to community

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Staying connected during this pandemic has been a top priority for the Abilene Independent School District (AISD). On Wednesday afternoon, AISD hosted a news briefing on Zoom to provide updates on what is going on with the district.

“We’ve only missed, counting today, 32 days of school, but it sure does feel like about 9 years,” said Abilene ISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

On top of the ongoing construction projects and the hiring process of teachers and staff around the district, Dr. Young spoke about the impact the Abilene community has had to make sure the spring food program, does not miss a step heading into the summer.

“We’re serving meals at 13 different locations. Since March, the middle of March, we’ve served 81,546 meals. That was almost 54,000 in April,” said Dr. Young.

While the school year is winding down, the details surrounding summer school are still being discussed.

“Summer school may not be as technology intensive, and so that would have bearing on the conversation about whether or not we’ll continue WiFi,” said Dr. Young.

Abilene ISD plans to hold virtual graduations in late May to make sure each graduate has their diploma certified on time, and possibly physical graduations in July.

“We don’t want to short change a group that’s been short changed all spring long. They didn’t get to have a prom, they didn’t get to have their senior choir concert or band concert or the one act play,” said Dr. Young.

Having constant contact with the community during these tough times makes sure the most up to date information is in the hands of the people who need it.

“I’ve got to hand it to our community that they’ve been very understanding about, that this is a herculean task that had to get accomplished really quick, and they’ve been very good partners for us as we try to take care of their kids,” said Dr. Young.

Abilene ISD will host a virtual news briefing every Wednesday for the next five weeks to make sure the latest information is available to the community.