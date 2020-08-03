Abilene ISD Board of Trustees approves delayed school start date

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Board of Trustees has voted to delay the start of school by four days.

AISD officials say the board voted unanimously to approve the adjustment to the calendar, moving the start date from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24.

The change in the calendar is being made to provide teachers and staff extra time to practice the online learning environment and prepare to teach district safety protocols to in-person learners, according to a news release issued by AISD late Monday afternoon.

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said last week that he would recommend the board push the start date back four days.