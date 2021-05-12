Abilene ISD cancels final exams for third straight semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a Monday school board meeting, the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) voted unanimously to forgo end of semester testing for the final weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision was reached after a district-wide survey taken by students, teachers and parents.

This is the third semester in a row that the district has cancelled final exams, opting instead to use the days to make up for lost teaching time due to the coronavirus pandemic and at-home schooling.

“And it’s not really just the last two and a half days of year that you save as instructional time, but you know, teachers spend a week or so reviewing for final exams and that is time that we can recapture,” says AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young.

Students’ final grades will now consist only of daily testing and classwork from the past semester, rather than allotting 10% of their grade to the final exam.

“I can say that that is likely the last time that we will cancel final exams,” said Dr. Young.

Teachers can still elect to administer their own course mastery exams if they so wish.

“They can still do that, just, it’ll count as a regular test in the six weeks rather than a final exam,” says Young.