Abilene ISD closes 5th elementary classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A classroom at an Abilene Independent School District (AISD) elementary school is being closed due to COVID-19.

In a news release issued by AISD Monday evening, the district says a self-contained classroom at Martinez Elementary School is being quarantined after two participants tested positive for COVID-19.

The two students account for 20% of the class.

Participants will be eligible to return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

This is the sixth AISD classroom to close due to COVID-19, and the fifth elementary school since students returned on Aug. 19.

Students will continue their education during the quarantine via remote conferencing, according to the news release.

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young issued the following statement in the news release: