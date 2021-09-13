Abilene ISD closes 5th elementary classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A classroom at an Abilene Independent School District (AISD) elementary school is being closed due to COVID-19.
In a news release issued by AISD Monday evening, the district says a self-contained classroom at Martinez Elementary School is being quarantined after two participants tested positive for COVID-19.
The two students account for 20% of the class.
Participants will be eligible to return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
This is the sixth AISD classroom to close due to COVID-19, and the fifth elementary school since students returned on Aug. 19.
Students will continue their education during the quarantine via remote conferencing, according to the news release.
AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young issued the following statement in the news release:
“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Martinez community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus.”