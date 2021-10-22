Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District has closed a middle school classroom due to COVID-19.

According to AISD, district officials decided late Friday afternoon to close a self-contained classroom at Craig Middle School after four participants tested positive for COVID-19.

The classroom will be closed beginning Monday, and the class participants will be eligible to return to campus on Monday, Nov. 1.

Students will continue learning from home through remote conferencing, the district says.

Superintendent Dr. David Young issued the following statement regarding the closure:

“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Craig community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus.”

This is the 11th classroom in Abilene ISD to close due to COVID-19, nine of which have been in elementary schools.