Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A classroom at an Abilene Independent School District (AISD) middle school is being closed due to COVID-19.

In a news release issued by AISD late Friday afternoon, a self-contained classroom at Craig Middle School is being quarantined after three participants tested positive for COVID-19.

Participants will be eligible to return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

This is the fifth AISD classroom to close due to COVID-19, and the first in a middle school.

Students will continue their education during the quarantine via remote conferencing, according to the news release.

AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young issued the following statement in the news release:

“We know that classroom quarantines may unfortunately be a necessary part of our response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and we have procedures in place to ensure educational continuity for our students. Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic we have sought the advice of local health professionals and we are following Taylor County Health Department recommendations today by quarantining this classroom. We agree with the guidance from those professionals that this is a necessary step to protect the health and safety of the entire Craig community. We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus.”

This is the fifth classroom closure in the district. A first grade classroom at Bassetti Elementary closed last Monday, a third grade classroom at Austin Elementary closed the next day, and two more elementary classrooms were closed earlier this week.