Abilene ISD closing classes due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) will be closed until Wednesday due to a staff shortage caused by COVID-19.

According to a social media post made Thursday evening, AISD says they will be closed Friday through Tuesday, with current plans to reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

AISD says there are currently too many campuses that do not have the staffing or substitute personnel required to conduct classes due to “the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases.”

Remote learning will not be offered during the time the district is closed.

AISD says details about athletic events and extracurricular activities will be communicated by coaches and program sponsors.

Abilene ISD is the latest of several school districts in the Big Country who are closing classes due to COVID-19 cases.